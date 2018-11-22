HOME
ABOUT
VISION FOR EUROPE
CAMPAIGNS
NEWS
MEDIA
CONTACTS
×
HOME ABOUT VISION FOR EUROPE CAMPAIGNS NEWS MEDIA CONTACTS
ECR

Dalton – EU single market in services remains “a mirage”

22 November 2018

Dalton – EU single market in services remains “a mirage”

Today's European Commission report on the Single Market exposes the reluctance of some countries and political groups to support the EU's flagship project. ECR Internal Market co-ordinator Daniel Dalton said it emphasised what the ECR Group has been saying for some time - that the single market in services is just a mirage.

Today’s European Commission report on the Single Market exposes the reluctance of some countries and political groups to support the EU’s flagship project.

ECR Internal Market co-ordinator Daniel Dalton said it emphasised what the ECR Group has been saying for some time - that the single market in services is just a mirage.

The UK Conservative MEP said: “While the EU single market in goods is well developed, for services it hardly exists and any attempt to develop it is blocked by member states and parliament.

“Many EU governments don’t really want it despite their protestations during the Brexit negotiations. If we did not already have the Services Directive, does anyone really imagine it would be passed in this current climate?

“In the European Parliament it is not just the left putting obstructions in the way. The centre-right EPP also often lapses into protectionism, opposing even minor improvements. Most recently it helped block a report by ECR MEP Anneleen Van Bossuyt proposing an e-card system which would have made it easier for trades people and professionals to work across borders.

“The Single Market is at the heart of the EU project, yet the ECR Group is the only consistent champion of free trade in parliament.”

The Commission report notes that “significant political commitment will be required to deepen integration in those areas of the Single Market where there is considerable untapped potential, including services.” It adds: “More than ever we need to match rhetoric with delivery and to have an open debate at the highest level leading to a renewed commitment by leaders to the Single Market in all its dimensions.”

Only one-third of single market-related legislation proposed during the current mandate has been approved. Despite services making up 70% of EU GDP, just 20% of services are traded across borders.

Mr Dalton added: “The ECR Group shares the Commission’s frustration and supports its proposal to consult member states before pressing ahead with any new legislation. That is a sensible way forward.”

LATEST NEWS

Dalton – EU single market in services remains “a mirage”

22 November 2018

MEPs vote through plans for EU’s next research and innovation programme

21 November 2018

New fund to boost industrial cooperation in European defence sector

21 November 2018

Lucke: New plan to harmonise EU covered bond requirements will create security for investors

20 November 2018

MEPs back plan to use blockchain to revolutionise international trade

20 November 2018

Parliament’s budget vote is a patchwork of high demands with no clear focus on real challenges ahead

14 November 2018

LOAD MORE

SHARE

ECR

OUR TWEETS

LOAD MORE

 Rebega Laurentiu

1 hours ago

Happy Thanksgiving to my American friends! #HappyThanksgiving #ThanksgivingDay

 Anders Vistisen MEP

2 hours ago

The foiled attack in DK last month was only the latest in a string of Iranian terror plots in Europe this year. We… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

 ECR Group

yesterday

✅ "Maintaining principle of excellence & doing more to boost participation from central & eastern 🇪🇺 will be key to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

 ECR Group

yesterday

✅ APPROVED! @EP_Industry adopts @ZdzKrasnodebski's plans for a new #EuropeanDefenceFund which help MS reduce duplic… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

 Daniel Dalton

yesterday

Discussing ongoing negotiations on my report on new consumer rights rules, we have nearly reached agreement on a br… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

 ECR Group

2 days ago

✔️ APPROVED! @EP_Trade has backed our MEP @EmmaMcClarkin's plan to utilise #blockchain to simplify and streamline c… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

 Conservative MEPs

6 days ago

🚨 THIS WEEK MERKEL CALLED FOR A EUROPEAN ARMY 🚨 🗣 "This would be disastrous. The only people who will get any comf… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

 EENA112

8 days ago

BREAKING - @Europarl_EN makes modern public warning mandatory for all 🇪🇺countries a day after #Parisattacks anniver… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

 ECR Group

7 days ago

Also voted this week: EU alert system via SMS in case of large emergencies! A step forward for a #saferEurope 👍 Thi… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

 Kosma Złotowski

7 days ago

Jutro w @Europarl_PL bardzo ważne głosowanie w sprawie praw pasażerów w ruchu kolejowym 🚆 W dzisiejszej debacie ple… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…



HOME
ABOUT
VISION FOR EUROPE
CAMPAIGNS
NEWS
MEDIA
CONTACTS
Legal Notice & Disclaimer
Work with ECR


© 2018. All rights reserved. European Conservatives and Reformists Group